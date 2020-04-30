Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Listen to the sounds of healing

Sound healing is a technique that employs different instruments like singing bowls to help you achieve a state of relaxation. Sign up for a seminar that will teach you to become an instructor, helping people around you relieve emotional stress during a trying time.

On May 2, 9 am to 5 pm

Log on to iash.in

Take the asana way out

Now is a good time to start practising yoga if you haven’t found the time so far. Join instructor Tarini Nirula for an online session where she will take you through different asanas that will help you approach life in a more balanced manner.

On May 1, 7.30 am onwards

Log on to tiny.cc/tl40nz

