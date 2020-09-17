Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Mature movers

Age is just a number. And a specially designed dance movement class by noted choreographer Jayachandran Palazhy will prove just that. With soothing music, liberating moves and poetic expressions, the one-hour session will engage every joint and muscle, filling you with renewed energy.

On September 18, 11 am

Call bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 300

Once upon an asana

Can’t seem to get your kid to enjoy yoga as much as you do? This interactive 45-minute session with facilitator Shereena Master will include the goodness of Kundalini yoga asanas and light stretching with captivating stories and upbeat music so children can cultivate a love for the ancient Indian discipline.

On September 18, all day

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 399

