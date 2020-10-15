Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Search

Updated: 15 October, 2020 10:42 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

How do different sounds affect your body, mind and memory? A sound therapy workshop with an expert will help you explore this and distinguish calming sounds from the noise around you

Heal your mind

Learn meditation and yoga techniques at a workshop that is aimed at reducing stress and anxiety. An expert will teach simple breathing exercises that are aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being. At a time, when mental health issues become a rising concern, these exercises might come
in handy.
On October 16, 3 pm
Call 9819830575
Free

Sound idea

On Today, 7 pm
Call 9082498715
Free

First Published: 15 October, 2020 09:59 IST

