Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week
How do different sounds affect your body, mind and memory? A sound therapy workshop with an expert will help you explore this and distinguish calming sounds from the noise around you
Heal your mind
Learn meditation and yoga techniques at a workshop that is aimed at reducing stress and anxiety. An expert will teach simple breathing exercises that are aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being. At a time, when mental health issues become a rising concern, these exercises might come
in handy.
On October 16, 3 pm
Call 9819830575
Free
Sound idea
How do different sounds affect your body, mind and memory? A sound therapy workshop with an expert will help you explore this and distinguish calming sounds from the noise around you.
On Today, 7 pm
Call 9082498715
Free
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe