Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Heal your mind

Learn meditation and yoga techniques at a workshop that is aimed at reducing stress and anxiety. An expert will teach simple breathing exercises that are aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being. At a time, when mental health issues become a rising concern, these exercises might come

in handy.

On October 16, 3 pm

Call 9819830575

Free

Sound idea

How do different sounds affect your body, mind and memory? A sound therapy workshop with an expert will help you explore this and distinguish calming sounds from the noise around you.

On Today, 7 pm

Call 9082498715

Free

