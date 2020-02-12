Cultural confluence

What happens when three diverse forms of dance come together on the same stage? Or better still, when they collaborate in performance? Kathak dancer Aditi Bhagwat seems to have most, if not all the answers as she presents Crossroads, a kathak-jazz-flamenco show.

It isn't Bhagwat's first jazz collaboration though; she schooled with Louiz Banks and has worked with jazz artistes in New York City in the past. Work on Crossroads began as early as in October last year with music and choreography being exchanged on WhatsApp. "It is a merging of ideas and a collaboration, not fusion. Most artists have been exposed to other forms and that makes the process quite seamless," says Bhagwat.

Bettina Castano and Dallas Smith

The performance, she tells us, begins with a pure flamenco piece of 15 minutes, followed by a kathak-flamenco collaboration of the Shiva Vandana, a kathak solo and then moves on to jazz and world music. All the artists come together for a grand finale with Spanish number Armando's Rhumba. Organised by NCPA in collaboration with the consul general of Spain, the performing artistes at Crossroads include Bettina Castaño with flamenco, Susan Mazer performing the jazz harp, Sanjay Divecha on jazz and classical guitar, Swapnil Bhise on the tabla, Dallas Smith on soprano sax, flute and the clarinet, Shruti Bhave on the violin, Emmanuel Simon on percussion and Bhagwat performing kathak.

Emmanuel Simon and Susan Mazer

While breaking through the concept, Bhagwat tells us, was not a challenge, it was smaller technical challenges that the artists had to go through. "For instance, Bettina and I had to figure out a rhythm since shoes (in her case) work differently from bare feet," says Bhagwat adding, "After all, art binds everything together".

On February 16, 6.30 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223724

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 300

