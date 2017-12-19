Culture, cuisine of Punjab, Bihar showcased in Brazil

Over 60 dignitaries including Brazilian diplomats, government officials, media persons and culture aficionados attended the event

The Indian Embassy in Brasilia organised a cultural evening showcasing the cuisine, culture, architecture, and tourism of the Indian states of Punjab and Bihar, as part of efforts to promote the diverse cultures of Indian states in Brazil.

Over 60 dignitaries including Brazilian diplomats, government officials, media persons and culture aficionados attended the event held on Monday, a press release from the embassy said.The event, a joint effort of the States Division, Ministry of External Affairs of India, and the Embassy, created awareness about the opportunities in tourism and investments in these states and the need for closer cultural ties with Brazil.

Chargé d'affaires Abhay Kumar welcomed the guests and gave a panoramic view of the diverse and unique cultural elements of Punjab and Bihar. Presentations on touristic landmarks, traditions, architecture and heritage of the two states, prepared with support from state governments of Punjab and Bihar, introduced the audience to cultural aspects hitherto unknown in Brazil. The dignitaries were treated to traditional cuisine from the two states.