Curious about speculaas?

If you were to browse through your feed on Instagram, you are sure to notice a few posts dedicated to desserts made with an unassuming biscuit, which, at first glance, looks like Parle-G. With its salty caramel flavour, the Belgian spiced shortbread Lotus Biscoff biscuits (natively called speculaas) have been featured in everything from cheesecakes to ice creams and even sweet lasagne.

As a portmanteau between biscuit and coffee, the Biscoff brand founded its bakery in Lembeke, Belgium, in 1932, to lift spirits after World War II with its speculaas, which are traditionally associated with the Christmas season. The brand continues to remain headquartered in the small town and is run by the same family, producing its curiously flavoured cookies for the rest of the world. Here's where to enjoy desserts made with the biscuit in Mumbai.

Artisanal gelato: By Simran Advani

After studying about homemade gelato in Bologna, Italy, Simran Advani opened her first gelateria-Nova Artisan Gelato-in The Shamilar Hotel in February this year, to churn artisanal gelato with natural ingredients in a small batch of curated flavours. "Before I had eaten Lotus Biscoff, I had tasted speculaas biscuits and fell in love with the mix of flavours-the addition of the spices balanced out the caramel notes perfectly. It's not overtly sweet. We like to rotate our flavours, and since caramel is always popular, we decided to include Lotus Biscoff," she explains. Advani advises incorporating the biscuit into desserts you can make at home, including cheesecakes, pairing it with a cup of tea or coffee, or even eating it plain as a sweet snack. "Since it pairs well with chocolate, as well as zesty flavours, we love thinking of new ways to incorporate the biscuit in our gelato-it's one of our most popular flavours at the moment."

Order: On Swiggy

Price: 500ml tub for Rs 636



Samira Bachooali

Ice cream: By Samira Bachooali

When Samira Bachooali found her family putting their creative skills to use in the kitchen during the lockdown, she decided to join them, and pulled out two jars of the Belgian treat she had lying in her pantry. What started as an experimental recipe that she quickly whipped up for her daughter's birthday has turned into a artisanal brand. The Crème Co. makes small batches of handmade Lotus Biscoff ice cream. "With the consumption of comfort food rising during this pandemic, I've noticed that each trend rides on a broader notion of happy triggers.

With its natural caramel tones and hint of spice, I think Lotus Biscoff transports us to the first flavours we experienced, which are now sweet memories of childhood-from toffee to mithai," Bachooali thinks. Each jar of her made-to-Order: ice cream is rich and creamy with a generous topping of the Biscoff and swirls of cookie spread. And, the cravings for the flavour of the season hasn't stopped just yet. "I have customers driving in from Lonavala-and some even flying down from Dubai-placing their Order:s to be ready for them the moment they arrive or to pack and take back home with them."

Order: 9821014450.

Price: Rs 430 ml jar for Rs 750

Delicacie: By Bunty Mahajan

As one of the city's favourite bakers, Bunty Mahajan of Delicacie noticed the growing curiosity in Lotus Biscoff and decided to include it in her menu. "This biscuit has been around for a while, but the awareness is catching up lately. While it is delicious, it is also a completely new flavour-so it works as a unique option for anyone who would like to try something that doesn't include chocolate, but is sweet nevertheless," explains Mahajan, adding that it is also a sturdy ingredient to work with, especially when creating customised desserts or larger cakes with fondant icing. "You could even try making a quick Biscoff brownie at home."



Bunty Mahajan

While it is definitely a fad at the moment, Mahajan feels it's one that's here to stay, as caramel is always a popular flavour and the Lotus Biscoff cookies add new texture and flavour to a dessert. And, the fact that it is now easily and readily available in India, seals its place in the landscape of Indian sweets. Mahajan's Biscoff cheesecake has delicate creaminess paired with dollops of Biscoff sauce, and the Biscoff gateau is a rich option for the foodie with a sweet tooth.

Order: s.delcakes.in

Price: The Biscoff Gateau and Biscoff Cheesecake at Rs 430 onwards

Make it yourself

"Looking to make your own Biscoff dessert? Choose between the Lotus Biscoff biscuits (available on Amazon, Rs 149 for 124 grams) or the irresistible spread (Rs 688 for 400 grams)," says Bunty Mahajan, creative director, Deliciae.

