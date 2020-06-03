Cyclone Nisarga about 290-kilometer South-SouthWest of Mumbai: IMD

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Cyclone Nisarga is within a radius of 300 kilometers from Mumbai, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. "Cyclone Nisarga is about 250 km South-SouthWest of Alibag and about 290 km South-SouthWest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm IST of June 2, 2020," according to a tweet by the official handle of the IMD.

It's very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 6 hrs. It's very likely to move north-northeastwards&cross north Maharashtra & adjoining south Gujarat coast b/w Harihareshwar & Daman, close to Alibagh during afternoon of June 3 as severe cyclonic storm: IMD https://t.co/mS2yr3qJqV — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

The weather forecasting agency further said that the current wind speed of cyclone is about 75-85 kilometers per hour, gusting to 95 and will further increase to "100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph during next 12 hours."

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over north Konkan (Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts) and north Madhya

Maharashtra on 3rd June: IMD #CycloneNisarga https://t.co/VcjfDmjGi2 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

It also said that the heavy rainfall which started over districts of south coastal Maharashtra is likely to intensify in the coming 12 hours. The IMD had stated that the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3.

High wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph are expected, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 1-2 metres in the coastal districts of the state.

In view of impending cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had issued prohibitory orders restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast on Tuesday. The prohibitory orders will remain in effect from midnight of Tuesday to 12 noon Wednesday, as per the statement.

5 NDRF teams each from Bathinda & Vijaywada airlifted successfully for joining ongoing operations vis-a-vis #CycloneNisarga in Gujarat & Maharashtra respectively. 5 teams for Gujarat already landed in Surat. 5 teams for Maharashtra airborne: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan pic.twitter.com/k4zWLCUOjo — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Earlier yesterday, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan had said that 10 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra and 11 in Gujarat. Five more NDRF teams had been sent to Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively for joining the ongoing operations vis-a-vis Cyclone Nisarga.

