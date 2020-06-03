Search

Cyclone Nisarga about 290-kilometer South-SouthWest of Mumbai: IMD

Updated: Jun 03, 2020, 07:26 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The IMD had stated that the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Cyclone Nisarga is within a radius of 300 kilometers from Mumbai, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. "Cyclone Nisarga is about 250 km South-SouthWest of Alibag and about 290 km South-SouthWest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm IST of June 2, 2020," according to a tweet by the official handle of the IMD.

The weather forecasting agency further said that the current wind speed of cyclone is about 75-85 kilometers per hour, gusting to 95 and will further increase to "100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph during next 12 hours."

It also said that the heavy rainfall which started over districts of south coastal Maharashtra is likely to intensify in the coming 12 hours. The IMD had stated that the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3.

High wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph are expected, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 1-2 metres in the coastal districts of the state.

In view of impending cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had issued prohibitory orders restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast on Tuesday. The prohibitory orders will remain in effect from midnight of Tuesday to 12 noon Wednesday, as per the statement.

Earlier yesterday, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan had said that 10 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra and 11 in Gujarat. Five more NDRF teams had been sent to Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively for joining the ongoing operations vis-a-vis Cyclone Nisarga.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK