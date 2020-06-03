Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Alibaug

As the coastal villages in Maharashtra brace for the approaching Cyclone Nisarga, authorities are taking all adequate measures to prevent destruction in the coastal town of Alibaug which could end up being among the worst-hit. NAtional Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel have been posted in Alibaug and on its beaches as a red alert had been issued over Cyclone Nisarga expected to hit on Wednesday afternoon.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general at IMD, tweeted on Tuesday, "Cyclonic Storm 'NISARGA' over the Arabian Sea. Very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. To cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar, close to Alibag (Raigad) with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. (sic)"



Local officials check cyclone readiness measures on Tuesday

Piyush Wakade, who owns luxury resort Eleven Petals in Nagaon, Alibaug said NDRF was posted in Alibaug and on beaches as a red alert had been issued due to Cyclone Nisarga. "As a precautionary measure, people have been advised to remain indoors. We are hoping that the cyclone goes away without causing any destruction because already the country and the state are fighting the pandemic," he said.

People moved to safer places

President of Alibaug Municipal Council Prashant Naik along with his team, has been coordinating with the NDRF team and locals have been informed of the dos and don'ts. Naik along with his team and NDRF also took a review of the preparations. Those staying in weak houses have been asked to move to safer places and arrangements for their stay have also been made by the municipal council in a school.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news