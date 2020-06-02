Cyclone Nisarga update: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to stay home for next 2 days

As the wind-speed of the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' moving towards Maharashtra and Gujarat coast intensified, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday addressed the state, appealing the citizens to stay indoors for the next two days. The development comes after weather agency IMD said that the the tropical storm is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24 hours and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai onJune 3.

CM Udhhav Thackeray's address

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State | #NisargaUpdates https://t.co/CFK1BKzbOD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 2, 2020

Speaking on cyclone Nisarg, the Maharashtra chief minister said, "Cyclone Nisarga is at our doorsteps today. By tomorrow afternoon, it will make landfall at Alibaug. It will be larger than any cyclone seen in the recent past." The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVS) leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up and assured all possible help from the Centre to the state in order to tackle the threat posed by the cyclone.

Watch video:

Thackeray said that the state adminsitration had made preparation and put adequate measures in place to deal with the cyclonic storm. He said that the Army and the Navy have been kept on standby. "NDRF teams have been deployed. Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with us. He has assured us that the Centre is with us," he said.

I appeal to the citizens to stay indoors for the next two days: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/vjpWxupeR5 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

The Sena chief also urged people to stay home and not leave step out of their houses for unwanted reasons. Fishermen who had ventured into the Arabian sea have been asked to return back to the shore, Thackeray said and he requested the fisherfolks to not venture into the sea for the next 2-3 days.

The 59-year-old chief minister also said that the people in the coastal areas, especially in Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Palghar need to take extra precautions. He further said that the state government may cut power supply at places where heavy rainfall will take place. "I request all to keep life saving drugs handy and also keep phones charged and do not not use unnecessary gadgets," Thackeray said.

All fishermen on the coastline have been contacted and have returned home. They will not be able to venture into the sea for at least two days.



Though the cyclone may make landfall at Alibag, everyone from Mumbai to Sindhudurg and Palghar must be on alert. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 2, 2020

In view of the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', the Mumbai police issued an order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. According to the order, movement of people along the Mumbai coastline, including beaches and promenade have been prohibited from midnight today, which will remain effective till June 4. In simplified terms, no one would be allowed to go anywhere near the beach fronts or venture into the public places along the city's shoreline till the order is in force.

DO’s and DONT’s to keep safe from Cyclone Nisarga;#NisargaUpdates https://t.co/gWIYrsVG0k — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 2, 2020

While concluding his speech, Uddhav Thackeray requested the people of the state to tune in to Doordarshan and All India Radio for instructions and updates on the cyclone. He said, "The local administration is ready. We are evacuating people if they are at risk. Please listen to the district administration."

