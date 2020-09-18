Mumbai: Cylinder blast at Old Passport Office in Worli, one injured

A fire broke out in an air conditioner duct at old passport office (Manish Commercial Centre) in Worli Annie Besant Road on Friday, which led to a cylinder blast, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Cylinder blast in Worli. Pic/Ashish Raje

According to reports, a woman sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A team of fire tenders reached the spot and is assessing the damage as part of the building collapsed due to the blast.

"Our two fire engines are there with divisional fire officer and assistant divisional fire officer. No casualty has been reported yet but teams are still assessing the situation," informed an official.

More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news