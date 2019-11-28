Dabangg 3: Salman Khan ropes in Prabhudeva to choreograph Munna Badnaam

Considering Munni badnaam hui from Dabangg (2010) became one of the iconic numbers to have come out of Bollywood, Salman Khan knew just the trick to up the ante in Dabangg 3. It is known that the upcoming edition of the cop drama has the superstar shaking a leg to Munna badnaam hua alongside director Prabhudeva and Warina Hussain. However, not may know that it was Khan who decided to rope in the director for a dance-off at the last minute.



Salman Khan's jacket with glass details

We hear the original plan was to have Khan and Hussain display their dancing skills under the supervision of choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. After a considerable portion of the track was shot at Mehboob Studio, the superstar suggested to Merchant that they incorporate a dance routine featuring Prabhudeva and him. A source from the creative team says, "Given that Prabhudeva is a dance icon, Salman felt a fun dance-off between them would become a talking point. As soon as the director agreed to face the camera, Salman called sister Alvira Agnihotri and designer Ashley Rebello, who are styling the cast of Dabangg 3, and asked them to source a jacket similar to what he was sporting in the song, for Prabhudeva."



Prabhudeva

Rebello is glad that the intricately designed jacket has found not one but two muses. "The highlight of Salman's jacket [sourced from designer Michael Cinco] is the portion that includes stained glass and bears the picture of a king. For Prabhudeva, I had to get a similar jacket at the last minute. It was Salman's idea to rope him in."

Confirming the news, Prabhudeva says, "Sharing screen space with him in a song after Mera hi jalwa [Wanted, 2009] was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again."

