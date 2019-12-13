Dabangg 3: What was the story behind the song, Munna Badnaam Hua? Arbaaz Khan reveals

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Completing its 100 episodes with a bang this week, The Kapil Sharma Show promises the biggest laughter riot with blockbuster Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudeva, Sai Majrekar, Sudeep Kiccha, and Arbaaz Khan. While in conversation with Kapil Sharma, the cast of Dabangg 3 will be seen having a ball promoting their upcoming release Dabangg 3 and playing show's popular game Ke Bhail Crorepati.

Salman Khan will take the show's energy a notch higher as he will be seen grooving on his recently released popular song Munna Badnam. As he heard the song's interesting title, Kapil asked about how this song came into being. Recalling the incident Arbaaz narrates, "We were looking for an item song for Dabangg 3 like we had Munni Badnam in Dabangg 1 and Fevicol in Dabangg 2. We were on a hunt to find a tod for Munni Badnam to put in Dabangg 3. Salman called me at 1:30 am in the night asking to rush and meet him. He said he got the perfect solution for Munni Bdnaam."

After having an hour's conversation with Arbaaz Salaman spilled the beans on his masterpiece. Arbaaz adds, "Salman said Munna Badnam is the perfect song and we should go for this. Initially, I objected to his idea saying we can brainstorm more and come up with some original rather than curating the older one."

Arbaaz mentioned that he was convinced of the title when Salman promised him that they will keep the song only if the outcome turns out well. he adds, "The idea was shared with Lalit Ji as he sang Munni Badnam and as a second option Sajid Wajid was also given a chance. Both the songs turned out very beautifully but Sajid Wajid's song was finally selected for the movie. After Munni Badnam in Dabangg 1, Fevicol in Dabangg 2 Munna Badnam seemed perfect in Dabangg 3."

