Dabangg Tour: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez set the stage on fire with their performances

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance at the Dabangg Tour 2018 on day 1. The duo performed on the much-loved song, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick by recreating the iconic hook step on stage. As they performed, the audience started cheering for them.



Both, Salman and Jacqueline are known to be power packed performers and make for a complete entertainment package with the former's energy and latter's sensuous moves. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez' onscreen hit pairing has become one of audience's favourite ever since their 2014 blockbuster hit release Kick.

With Race 3, the duo has once again treated the audience another blockbuster hit which has gone ahead to do strong business at the box office. Earlier, the duo had recreated the Jumme Ki Raat magic at Jacqueline's best friend Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception where the actors had shaken their legs on the hook step.

Dabangg tour will see Jacqueline perform to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there. The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule. Other than these two, accompanying them at the Dabangg tour are Katrina Kaif, Maniesh Paul, and Sonakshi Sinha.