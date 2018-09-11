Dabangg turns 8, Sonakshi Sinha shares throwback picture with Salman Khan

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to post a still from the film, where she played Salman Khan's wife. In her caption, she thanked Salman for helping her 'realise her calling'

Pic Courtesy/Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Account

Sonakshi Sinha on Monday posted a throwback picture on the eighth anniversary of her Bollywood debut Dabangg. She took to Instagram to post a still from the film, where she played Salman Khan's wife. In her caption, she thanked Salman for helping her 'realise her calling'. The actor further announced that she will be appearing next in Dabangg 3.

She wrote, "8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazkhanofficial, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love ?? see u in #dabangg3 next year!!! [sic]"

Salman and Arbaaz Khan also shared throwback pictures celebrating eight years of the national award-winning film. Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg', which not only help her earn public recognition but also a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI