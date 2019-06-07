Dad Cristiano Ronaldo wishes twins Eva and Mateo on birthday

football

Yesterday, he shared a picture of his twins with his 170m followers on Instagram and wrote: "Too bad I can't be there with you on this special day. But mom is with you. Always be very happy. I love you so much!!"

Georgina posted this picture of Eva and Mateo's birthday

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's twins Eva and Mateo turned two yesterday but he could not be there with his kids as he was away on national duty. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Portugal beat Switzerland 3-1 to reach the Nations League final.

To which, Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez replied: "We love you till infinity. You are the best dad in the world. We will be together soon."

Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines this week when he powered Portugal into the Nations League final with a breathtaking hat-trick.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos hailed Cristiano Ronaldo a "football genius" after his 53rd career hat-trick sent Portugal into the final of the Nations League on home soil in Porto with a 3-1 win over Switzerland. The hosts had to withstand a huge moment of VAR controversy as after Ronaldo's free-kick opened the scoring, Portugal thought they had the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot. Instead German referee Felix Brych reversed his initial decision and awarded a spot-kick at the other end for an earlier incident, which Ricardo Rodriguez converted to seemingly send the game to extra-time.

However, Ronaldo predictably took centre stage as he struck twice in the final two minutes to set up a clash with Netherlands, in Sunday's final. "I was his coach in 2003 and I could see where he'd go," said Santos. "He's a genius. There's genius paintings and sculptures and he's a football genius!" Portugal made it to the last four without their all-time record goalscorer as Ronaldo took a hiatus from international football to concentrate on his first season at Juventus.

