Dadar RPF unites lost minor children with father

The boy told the police that they were alone at home as their mother was out of Mumbai and his sister was pestering him to meet their father and she was refusing to have food

Lost minors with Dadar RPF

On March 24, 2019, Sub-Inspector Rekha Mishra and constable Diwan Singh were making the rounds on duty on Dadar's railway platform no 6, when they found two petrified minors weeping. According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Dadar, the boy and girl were siblings.

Senior inspector of Dadar RPF, Satish Menon, said, "Mishra approached them in a warm and friendly manner and won their confidence. Upon speaking to them he found out that the 14-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister are residents of Saraswati Chawl in Kalwa East."

The boy told the police that as their mother was out of town, they were alone at home. His sister kept pestering him to meet their father and also refused to eat food. They left from Kalwa during noon to meet their father, a tea-seller working at Churchgate.

The RPF took good care of them providing refreshments and soft drinks. The boy had his father's mobile number written on a slip, which Mishra used to contact him. The father then came to the RPF office in Dadar and after procedural formalities, the minor children were handed over to him.

Upon being asked by the cops if he would repeat this again in future, the boy answered, "I will do anything for my sister."

