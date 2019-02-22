Dafli wale dafli baja makes Jaya Prada feel nostalgic

television

Jaya Prada got nostalgic while shooting for a dance show where a contestant performed on the hit song "Dafli wale dafli baja", which was picturised on her years ago. The veteran actress said the song wasn't even going to feature in the 1979 movie "Sargam".

Jaya and her former co-star Jeetendra had shot for "Super Dancer Chapter 3" where a contestant performed on "Dafli wale dafli baja", read a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

"The song 'Dafli wale...' wasn't going to feature in the movie 'Sargam'. It was decided by director K Vishwanath during the shoot schedule in Kashmir that since we were already at a picturesque location, we should shoot a song. "In case it was not required in the movie, he would drop it." The episode will be aired this weekend.

