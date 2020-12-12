Daily COVID-19 cases drop below 30K as tally crosses 98L

Envoys from various countries visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine, in Hyderabad. Pic/PTI

With 29,398 new Coronavirus infections and 443 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 98,26,682 on Friday, while the death toll touched 1,42,610, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Till now, 93,22,096 have recovered, and 32,939 in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 3,63,749 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 94.84 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.45 per cent. On Thursday, 9,22,959 tests were conducted, taking the tally of total tests conducted to 15,07,59,726. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,64,348 cases to date.

Over 72 per cent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT - Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, UP, Gujarat and Karnataka. As many as eight COVID-19 vaccine candidates are under different stages of clinical trials which could be ready for authorisation in near future, including three indigenous vaccines.

Over 30K Guj docs join IMA's protest

Over 30,000 doctors from Gujarat joined the nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association on Friday against the Centre's decision to allow PG Ayurvedic physicians to perform certain types of surgeries after training. However, emergency medical services will remain unaffected as they have been exempted from the purview of the stir.

Meghalaya CM tests COVID-19 positive

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma said he has tested positive for COVID-19, and asked people who came in touch with him recently to get themselves tested, if necessary. Taking to Twitter, the CM said he was undergoing home isolation. “I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past five days to kindly keep a watch on their health,” he tweeted.

98,26,682

Total number of cases in the country as of today



1,42,610

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India



93,22,096

Patients Recovered and discharged in india as of today

