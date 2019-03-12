Daisy Shah all set to make her Gujarati debut; plays a football coach

regional-cinema

As Daisy Shah plays a football coach, the actor arrives on the set before time to practice

Daisy Shah

With no Bollywood films on hand after Race 3 (2018), Daisy Shah has now set her sights on Gujarati films. She has been shooting for Jayant Gilatar's sports film, Gujarat 11. As she plays a football coach, the actor arrives on the set before time to practice. The unit has been floored by her punctuality - she's never late.

Daisy Shah was last seen in Race 3, along with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. Sharing her experiences on the film, Daisy said: "We are very thankful to the audience that they are giving a good response to our film's trailer and songs, so it feels nice. Only name 'Race' is matching with the earlier parts of this franchise, but other than that, everything is different.." She said that this film not only has a new star-cast, but its story is also completely different, since the earlier films were about two brothers but "in this film, there is a story of entire family. Flavour of the film is same and this film also has many twists and turns".

Talking about her big break with Salman Khan, the actress said: "For me, to get break in 'Jai Ho' was a challenge and my journey after that depends on my work and luck so, I think blessing of my parents has helped to reach this stage and I am really fortunate that Salman Khan lifted me from one level and helped me to reach another level. After that things depend upon my hard work to lift that level further. Salman Khan is loved by a million people and if he has put his faith on me so, I don't want to disappoint him. Today, there is sense of confidence and belief in me only because Salman sir believe in my abilities."

