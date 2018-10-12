Dakota Johnson blames Chris Hemsworth for being distracted while filming Bad Times

hollywood

Opening the episode, Dakota Johnson shares interesting behind the scene trivia during the filming of Bad Times at El Royale and reveals how Chris Hemsworth's good looks were a distraction for her on the sets

Dakota Johnson on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Romedy NOW, India's favourite English Entertainment channel, will air 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday, October 12th at 8 pm. The episode will feature the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise, 'Suspiria' and the upcoming movie 'Bad Times at El Royale' star, Dakota Johnson.

Opening the episode, Dakota shares interesting behind the scene trivia during the filming of 'Bad Times at El Royale' and reveals how Chris Hemsworth's good looks were a distraction for her on the sets. Dakota also addressed the rumors she is pregnant with boyfriend, Chris Martin's child and confirms she was not hosting a gender reveal party, which was previously reported, but celebrating her birthday. She shared, the blue and pink balloons were spotted above the party was anything but baby related and laughs with Ellen on the wishes she received regarding the baby.

The pregnancy speculation began on Monday, after TMZ released a video that was presumed to be a gender-reveal party. In the video, blue and pink balloons can be seen flying over the Coldplay front man's home.

Talking about the video, the How to Be Single actor said, "Well, it was my birthday and there happened to be balloons that were pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant. I didn't know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch, but I guess that actually happened' one of the ends just got let go."

Johnson also revealed that a lot of people ended up congratulating her after the news got out.

