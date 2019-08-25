Dalai Lama mourns Arun Jaitley's demise

national

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday condoled the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

In a condolence letter written to his wife Sangeeta Jaitley, he said, "As a distinguished attorney and public servant Mr. Jaitley dedicated himself to the service of the Indian people. I applaud his sense of public service. At this sad and difficult time, please know that you and your family are in my thoughts."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman underwent dialysis on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta, daughter Sonali, and son Rohan. Condolences poured in for Jaitley who was one of Prime Minister Modi's most trusted colleagues and an accomplished lawyer. President Ram Nath Kovind said that Jaitley's death leaves a huge void in the intellectual ecosystem. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said Jaitley's death is an irreparable loss to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in the UAE, said he has lost a valued friend and that the BJP and Jaitley shared an unbreakable bond. Union Home Minister Shah described it as a personal loss and recalled Jaitley's contribution during Modi's first term (2014-19) in making India the world's fastest-growing economy. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman paid rich tributes to her predecessor Jaitley, describing him as a mentor with matchless astuteness. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said Jaitley's contribution to public life will forever be remembered.

