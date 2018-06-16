Dale Steyn takes to Twitter to seek lost wallet in Southampton
South African speedster Dale Steyn takes to Twitter to find his wallet
Injured South African cricketer Dale Steyn, who is currently in England, lost his wallet yesterday and took to Twitter to seek help in finding it.
"Lost my wallet today. Anyone finds it, please let me know #takingachanceontwitter. Lost it in Southampton (England). So basically asking you Hampshire folk." Here's hoping the speedster gets back his purse.
Lost my wallet today— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 14, 2018
Anyone finds it, please let me know ðÂÂÂ#takingachanceontwitter
Oh, lost it in Southampton (England)— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 14, 2018
So basically asking you Hampshire folk
