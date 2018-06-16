Search

Dale Steyn takes to Twitter to seek lost wallet in Southampton

Jun 16, 2018, 12:17 IST | A Correspondent

South African speedster Dale Steyn takes to Twitter to find his wallet

Dale Steyn

Injured South African cricketer Dale Steyn, who is currently in England, lost his wallet yesterday and took to Twitter to seek help in finding it.

"Lost my wallet today. Anyone finds it, please let me know #takingachanceontwitter. Lost it in Southampton (England). So basically asking you Hampshire folk." Here's hoping the speedster gets back his purse.

