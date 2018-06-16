Dale Steyn takes to Twitter to seek lost wallet in Southampton

South African speedster Dale Steyn takes to Twitter to find his wallet

Dale Steyn

Injured South African cricketer Dale Steyn, who is currently in England, lost his wallet yesterday and took to Twitter to seek help in finding it.

"Lost my wallet today. Anyone finds it, please let me know #takingachanceontwitter. Lost it in Southampton (England). So basically asking you Hampshire folk." Here's hoping the speedster gets back his purse.

Lost my wallet today

Anyone finds it, please let me know ðÂÂÂ#takingachanceontwitter — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 14, 2018

Oh, lost it in Southampton (England)

So basically asking you Hampshire folk — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 14, 2018

