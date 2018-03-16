Daler Mehndi convicted in human trafficking case

The quantum of the sentence against Daler Mehndi will be announced later. The singer was taken into police custody from Punjab

Daler Mehndi

Popular singer Daler Mehndi was convicted in a human trafficking case by Patiala court in Punjab on Friday. The case was registered in 2003 in Punjab against Mehndi, his brother Shamsher and other associates of the singer.

The quantum of the sentence against Mehndi will be announced later. The singer was taken into police custody from Punjab.

More details awaited...

