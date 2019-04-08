Daler Mehndi turns desi superhero for daughter, Rabaab

music

Singer Daler Mehndi features with Chhota Bheem fan Rabaab in film's promotional track

In his first commercial offering with daughter Rabaab, Daler Mehndi will be seen shaking a leg in the promotional track of Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka. The decision to give a go to the song in Rajiv Chilaka and Binayak Das's venture had to do with Rabaab's affection for the character.

"I wanted to surprise her by singing the song. I knew it would make her happy. Also, when music director Sunil Kaushik told me that he had also been the late RD Burman sa'ab's musician, I wanted to work with him out of sheer respect," Mehendi says.

Even though the veteran hasn't shielded his daughter from the media glare in the past, even, in fact, putting the spotlight on her, he says he isn't grooming her for a career in Bollywood. "In the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, my Guru, Guru Arjan Dev ji writes [a verse that implies], 'Why worry when the creator is there to take care of our affairs?' The one who has brought [Rabaab] to this world will take care of her and chart her career. I trust his plan."

Mehndi acknowledges that the current landscape of music is thriving on trends that are far distanced from those that dominated his era. "There is more fusion now. Lesser [genres] are being explored in [their] purest forms. But, I am also a trendsetter and create challenges for the world. My USP is my versatility and my music transcends genres. I have gratitude for the divine for making me the way I am."

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar: Always a pleasure to hear Daler Mehndi's voice

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates