Dance Deewane 2: Winner Vishal Sonkar wants to clear dues with winning amount

After months of competing, finally, Vishal Sonkar has emerged as the winner of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 2. Sharing his excitement with mid-day.com, he spoke about his struggle, passion for dance, and family. The show was judged by director Shashank Khaitan, actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

What is your current state of mind?

I want to take care of my mother's health, educate my sister and get her married. For myself, I will do something or the other. My dream is to do Khatron Ke Khiladi but before that, I want to do Roadies. Let's see then how it unfolds.

What were your feelings when your name was announced as the winner?

At first, I was normal, but the moment Salman (Khan) sir came, my heartbeats increased when he came and said, "Will you be the winner? No, you lack confidence." Then, when he took my name, everyone in the audience was happy. It's a lovely feeling to feel this way.

Did you expect that you would win?

When I had entered the show, I never thought that I would win. Since I hail from a small town area, I never thought I will receive this much love and support here. It's because of people's votes that I came so ahead in the show. I would like to thank all the people who voted for me. With each passing episode, I started developing confidence in myself that maybe I have the potential to win this dance show. When I won, it was a feeling of joy.

You have been the judges' favourite as well. How have they helped mould you into a better dancer?

Judges knew that I had no professional training while other contestants had. So whenever I went wrong anywhere they would come and explain it to me, and I made sure to not repeat it again.

What did your mother say after your win?

My sister is very happy. She said, 'Brother, I am feeling so good.' Mummy was crying thinking about my father. She said, 'Had your father been alive today, he would be so happy and proud.' She told me not to worry about anything and just keep smiling as this is just the first step in life.

What did Tushar, Shashank, and Madhuri Dixit tell you after the win? Any particular advice that they gave you?

Tushar sir asked me to keep practising and not leave dance at all. He also said that you will get work, just keep doing it. Madhuri ma'am wished me luck and Shashank sir asked me to take care of myself and my family.



What are you planning to do with the winning amount?

We live in a rented apartment. I will pay the dues with this amount. The landlords would always keep taunting my mother for it. I want to build our own house.

