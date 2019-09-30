Dance group in Surat performs Garba wearing helmets to create road safety awareness

Surat: This year, Navratri is being celebrated in the most unique ways possible! A dance group from a "garba class" performed at VR mall here on Sunday while wearing helmets, in an attempt to create awareness about road safety among people. "Wearing helmet, seatbelt is for one's own safety and it should be followed by all. It should not be a forceful act by the government as it does not benefit them in any way. People should make it a habit to wear a helmet and seatbelt so that they can enjoy all the festivals for a longer time in their life," the group members said.

Meanwhile, body paint tattoos have also become a part of Navratri celebrations. Youngsters in Surat are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.

#WATCH Gujarat: A dance group from a 'garba class' in Surat, perform garba dance wearing helmets, in a bid to create awareness among people about the usage of helmets. They say "We wanted to encourage people to wear helmets. This is for our own safety." (29.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/gvtUGMZsYD — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

The women not only got their back painted with tattoos on topics like Article 370, Chandrayaan-2 for Garba Raas but also got body paint tattoos featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during preparations for Navratri.

