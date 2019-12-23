Dance of the decade

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

South Mumbai

Being sassy in town

Head to this resto-pub in town and choose from their gourmet menu featuring soups, salads, appetisers, main course and dessert. The options include curried pumpkin and green apple soup, which comes with crushed walnuts; poached egg and smoked salmon salad with microgreens; and traditional Sassy roasted butterball turkey with cranberries and Belgian pork ribs.

At The SassySpoon, Express Towers, Nariman Point.

Time December 31,12 pm to 12 am

Call 9920003500

Adding some flamboyance

Head to a multi-cuisine restaurant in Cuffe Parade that is known for its buffet spread. They are laying down a feast to bring the year to an end, with a mix of Asian, Italian and Indian dishes and unlimited alcohol. The items include stir-fried exotic greens, four seasons beans with asparagus, prawns tempura sushi, edamame truffle dumpling, tandoori chicken lollypop, black pepper

potatoes and hot chilli jalapeno pizza.

At Flamboyante, 7, World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade.

On December 31, 8.30 pm

Call 40647700

Cost Rs 3,500

Sugar and spice

Spend the first day of the new decade at this Victorian-style café in Kala Ghoda and tuck into delicacies from their festive menu. Call for the fattoush salad tossed in key lime yogurt dressing for a light bite or opt for the open-faced grilled chicken sandwich if you're craving something more filling.

At Bake House Cafe, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Till January 20, 11 am

Call 22020145

Looking for a good time

Wear your finest outfit for a New Year's eve bash at a Fort eatery where the theme is 'Dressed to Kill'. They have a menu that includes dishes like cajun fish and chips, warm grilled chicken salad, stuffed mushrooms in ranchero sauce and spicy falafel burger. For dessert, pick from truffle layered brownie and choco lava cake. Wash it all down with drinks like cranberry basil grande.

At Millennials Eatery & Bar, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

On December 31, 8 pm

Call 61736281

Cost Rs 2,000

Party it up at Mahalaxmi

Tucked inside the lush green lawns of the city's race courses, this new bar is offering a bunch of festive tipples. Try the rum-based naughty or spice made with fresh strawberries and vanilla syrup, the gingerbread man that comes with ginger-flavoured rum, orange juice, peach syrup, rich cream, grenadine and ginger biscuit or opt for a classic mulled wine.

At Tote Talli, Tote on the Turf, Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

On December 31, 9 pm onwards

Call 7506425004

Central Mumbai

Hail this taxi

If you still haven't decided on a place for your New Year's Eve plans, head to this pub in Lower Parel that has slowly become a Mecca for central Mumbai's party goers. With affordable munchies and drinks, you're sure to be set. Gather your friends and make the most of their progressive cuisine with a range of Indian tacos, salads and small plates. Try their signature cocktails and pose with your bestie inside the custom photo booths. At midnight, take advantage of the complimentary shots and bid adieu to the decade.

At London Taxi, A Wing, Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

On December 31, 9 pm to 1.30 am

Call 61344902

Let it snow

The idea of a white New Year's Eve is for there to be so much snow that the world outside is blanketed in white, That is not possible in Mumbai, of course, given how fickle the city's winter is. But a bar in Worli is promising to replicate the experience to some extent with a party that's themed on all things white, with artificial snow expected as well.

At Baraana, Lotus Colony, Worli. ON December 31, 9 pm

Call 9136123523

Cost Rs 2,500

Grooving to the beat of the New Year

What better way to ring in the New Year than dancing your feet off. Head to a newly refurbished bar in Lower Parel for a night where Berlin-based DJ Alienata will man the decks on the last night of 2019. She is known for playing genres like dub, dark disco, techno and break beat.

At AntiSocial, Todi Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

On December 31, 9 pm

Call 7506394240

Cost Rs 1,000

Eastern Suburbs

For the morning after

Given that the night of December 31 is, in all likelihood, going to involve copious amounts of alcohol, it would be a good idea to head to this eatery in a five-star that will offer a hangover brunch to patrons. Dig into dishes like chicken breast, sole fish, prawns, lobster, pork sausages, chicken kung pao and roast duck.

At Lake View Cafe, Renaissance Mumbai, Powai.

On January 1, 12.30 pm to 4 pm

Call 7506077166

Cost Rs 2,595

Catering to the occasion

People in Thane can head to an eatery that will serve an assortment of dishes created specially for the occasion. These include classics like hakka noodles, chicken dum biryani and mutton rara masala, apart from slightly more unusual dishes like letino fish and kasundi kofta.

At The Caravan Menu, Sun Magnetica Building, Thane West.

On December 31, 7 pm

Call 8291100252

Western Suburbs (Bandra to Andheri)

Drink yourself silly

Mulled wine with spices, amaretto and wine, hot chocolate with dark Belgian chocolate, and creme de cacao are just a few of cocktails you can order at this Asian joint on NYE. Pair them with classic Asian dishes.

At House of Mandarin, Classic Corner, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Time December 31, 12 pm

Call 9156700000

Roast chicken, plum cake and more

Bandra's favourite grub spot, Candies, does a Christmas menu each year, which extends into January. Drop in on NYE or January 1, or even after if you wish to have a taste of their traditional roast chicken with stuffing, which has been a mainstay on the Christmas menu. One has to order it at least 24 hours in advance, though. Also try the plum cake bar with marzipan and the reindeer plum ball from the sweet treats or tuck into the newly introduced panna cotta.

At Candies, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Till January 31, 8.30 am to 10.30 pm

Call 26424124

Where's the party on NYE?

Let your hair down at this new lounge in Andheri, where you can pick from a range of cocktails, irrespective of your poison of choice. What's more, interesting offers that go easy on your bank balance. Show up with an all-girls gang and avail of a 25 per cent off on the total bill, or head there with your friends group and opt for the beer bucket at just '699.

At ABCD, Crescent Royale, Andheri West.

Time December 31, 6 pm to 12 am

Call 9819211200

Western Suburbs (Beyond Andheri)

That's the way to glow

The Irish are known to be a race who are famous for their capacity to drink. Emulate them at a pub in Malad that's themed on the country, where neon lights will ensure that you end the year glowing.

At The Irish House, InOrbit Mall, Malad West.

On December 31, 9 pm onwards

Call 8879773390

Cost Rs 1,500 onwards

Pigging out in style

The last night of the year is one of those occasions when you can indugle yourself to an all-you-can-eat-and-drink treat. A bar in Malad is offering patrons just that with an extensive bar menu that includes domestic and foreign liquor, and a food one that has six vegetarian appetisers, six non-veg ones, one veg and one non-veg main course, and two desserts.

At Mannrangi, opposite InOrbit Mall, Malad West.

On December 31, 10 pm

Call 7776072072

Cost Rs 2,500

Ring in the New Year in the Outdoors

Usher in the New Year under the stars at a campsite by the Bhandardara lake, located in a resort village near Igatpuri. There are activities like boating and games, too, apart from a live band and DJ spinning tunes.

On December 31 to January 1, 11.30 am

At Bhandardara campsite, Ahmednagar.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,000

Fancy an open-air movie screening at 1.30 am after a glow-in-the-dark party to usher in January 1? Then book yourself for this party at a luxury tent property located in Panshet.

On December 31, 4 pm

At Gypsy Soul, Panshet.

Call 9158310049

Cost Rs 3,199

Revanda is a sleepy village about 125 km from Mumbai that is home to the ruins of a Portuguese fort, a chapel where St Francis Xavier delivered one of his first sermons in India, and a relatively pristine beach. Spend New Year's Eve at a campsite there, where you can also take part in water sports or play beach volleyball and frisbee.

On December 31, 11 am

At Revanda Campsite, Alibaug. Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 999

Pawna Lake is a stunningly beautiful waterbody nestled in the lap of the Western Ghats. You drive down winding hills to reach the spot, and it provides an ideal backdrop for the last day of the year. So sign up for a camping trip there where fire crackers will be set off at night to mark the end of 2018.

On December 31, 4 pm

At Pawna Dam, Phangne, Lonavala.

Call 9819830575

Cost Rs 1,500

Start 2020 on an adventurous note at a getaway in Kolad. A resort is hosting a party at night that includes drinking games and a DJ set. Then, in the morning, you can choose from different activities like rappelling, wall climbing, high rope course and kayaking. There is also a photo booth where you can capture the good times.

On December 31, 4 pm

At Z-Bac Adventure Campsite, Sutarwadi, Yeral Road, Kolad, Roha, Raigad.

Call 8419988080

Cost Rs 2,500

