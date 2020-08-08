Danica flaunts bikini body on vacation with bestie

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick enjoyed her holiday with best friend Stephanie Halvorson, a month after she announced her split from National Football League star Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers superstar and former race car driver started dating in 2018.

Danica looks stunning in the leopard skin bikini picture she Instagrammed for her 770,000 followers. She shared many pictures and videos on social media, enjoying her time in the water and wrote: "The front of the boat was where you could find me today. Learned that from my mermaid bestie

@stephalvorson! Since I love movie lines, of course when Greg hit the throttle I opened my arms wide and said, "I'm flying!" #jackandroseforever [referring to the movie Titanic]."

In one of the pictures, Danica and her friend are seen wearing tank tops with 'Namaste Beaches' printed on their T-shirts.

In another video, she is seen having fun while wakesurfing (screengrab above).

