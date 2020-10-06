Danica Patrick after break up: My next boyfriend will have his work cut out for him

Former American NASCAR driver Danica Patrick believes her next boyfriend has his work cut out as she has now begun to understand herself better, following her break-up with NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick, 38, and Rodgers, 36, were together for over a year before they decided to break-up earlier this year.

On a recent episode of American entertainment show, The Rachel Hollis Show, Patrick said: "I said this at the beginning of the last relationship. I was like, 'Look, you either grow together. One grows and one doesn't. Or you grow apart.' I have never experienced growth without pain."

She continued: "The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts because I've gotten to know me so much more. So it's gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that's the challenge with a relationship."

