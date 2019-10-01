Daniel Craig delivers emotional speech as No Time To Die wraps filming

Actor Daniel Craig was visibly emotional as he bid adieu to his latest James Bond film. The 51-year-old actor delivered a heartfelt speech thanking the cast and crew for all their hard work on the upcoming film Bond 25, 'No Time To Die' at the movie's wrap party, reported People.

"I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won't go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had," Craig said. He continued, "You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight."

The upcoming flick, directed by Cary Fukunaga, will follow Craig's character Bond living a life outside of the service in Jamaica before his former colleague Felix Leiter comes to the Caribbean island and asks for his help in rescuing a kidnapped scientist.

The film will also see Christoph Waltz reprise his role as James Bond's arch-enemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Waltz first appeared in 2015's 'Spectre' as the main villain, who was previously played by Donald Pleasance, Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas in other James Bond movies.

The film has a star-studded cast including Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes as M. Craig, who is returning for his fifth appearance as the agent in the upcoming movie, will reportedly be playing the character for the last time.

The film has had a tumultuous journey with reports of issues, including filming delays due to Craig's ankle injury, Rami Malek's conflicting schedule, on-set explosions and actor Grace Jones walking off the set after disappointment in the size of her cameo role.

New footage of Craig in action was unveiled in June following the series of incidents. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on April 8, 2020.

