Daniel Craig-starrer Bond 25's official title revealed - No Time To Die

After much speculation, the makers of Bond 25, which stars Daniel Craig, revealed the title of the film on their official Twitter account.

James Bond's 25th film will be called No Time To Die. Picture courtesy/James Bond's Twitter account.

James Bond franchise makers put all speculations to rest and reveal the name of the next film of the franchise. The film which was tentatively titled Bond 25 since it was the 25th film of the franchise is officially titled No Time To Die. The makers posted a 30-second teaser of the Daniel Craig-starrer on their Twitter account and YouTube channel to reveal the title.

The tweet also announced the film will be released on April 3, 2020, in the United Kingdom and on April 8 in the United States. Daniel returns as James Bond 007 in No Time To Die after Spectre (2015). The film will also see Christoph Waltz reprise his role as Bond's arch-enemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld. The full star cast of the new film was revealed in April as the production officially began, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek confirmed to play the film's villain. Other new additions include Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah. Returning cast members include Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomi Harris, and Ralph Fiennes.

Watch the official title reveal video of No Time To Die:

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and the script is written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film will be shot in various locations including London, Italy, and Norway. The film revolves around Bond, whose peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter [Wright] from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be tough, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous technology.

Bond 25 has had a tumultuous journey with reports of issues, including filming delays due to Craig's ankle injury, Rami Malek's conflicting schedule, on-set explosions and actor Grace Jones walking off the set after disappointment in the size of her cameo role.

