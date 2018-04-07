Daniel Day-Lewis spotted using a flip phone on New York subway

It does not come as a surprise to know that Daniel Day Lewis, multiple Oscar winning actor best known for his nuanced performances in films such as "There will be Blood", "Lincoln", "Gangs of New York" and other, uses a flip phone



Daniel Day-Lewis

It does not come as a surprise to know that Daniel Day Lewis, multiple Oscar winning actor best known for his nuanced performances in films such as "There will be Blood", "Lincoln", "Gangs of New York" and other, uses a flip phone. The 60-year-old actor was spotted on a New York subway using a flip phone. The momentous occasion was shared by journalist Karen Han, who said the person in the photo was indeed Lewis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Daniel day-lewis is on my train and casually just looking at his flip phone," Han tweeted. When Twitteratis asked for proof, Han posted the picture and wrote, "For everyone who asked for pictorial evidence." The photo sent the Twitterverse into tizzy and with many applauding simple lifestyle while others made jokes about him practising his method acting in real-life as well.

"Smart. Batteries last a week, no app tracking or hacking, nobody wants to steal it," one person tweeted. Another user wrote, "This one time i saw that Daniel day Lewis had a Motorola rzr so I dumped my iPhone in the toilet and bought a Motorola rzr on eBay." "My new favorite celebrity couple is Daniel Day-Lewis and his flip phone," tweeted a user. The photo was even retweeted by Rian Johnson on Twitter. "Wonder how many people just did a quick shopping search for flip phones. Besides me," he said.

