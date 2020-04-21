Daniel Weber on Sunny Leone: She sleeps all day, her cooking sucks

Amid this lockdown, a lot of people have been quarantined together and they are either sharing their cooking videos, workout videos, or Instagram chats. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have gone a step ahead and done something different. The wife is in revenge mode and the husband needs help. At least her latest Instagram video suggests so.

In the video, we could see a shirtless Weber and he could be seen holding a number of placards that only indicated how desperately he wanted our help. His placards read- "Help me! She is driving me crazy. She sleeps all day, her cooking sucks, she"s so lazy, she lives in pyjamas, she takes selfies all day."

Have a look at the video right here:

Now, all we have to do is wait and see how does she extract her revenge on her husband! The actress is also having a lot of fun during this lockdown and she keeps uploading her fun videos that her fans are clearly enjoying. We are now waiting for the next one!

