Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing: John Abraham encouraged me to work hard

Among the debutants hoping to make a mark in Bollywood this year is veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing. The youngster hopes to find his footing as an action star with his maiden vehicle, Squad, which has been produced and directed by Nilesh Sahay. Since he counts John Abraham among his idols, Rinzing was elated to meet the action hero before facing the camera.

"When I met sir at his office, he encouraged me to work hard. He also told me to embrace my size and height. He is disciplined, and that has taken him where he is today," says the actor, adding that Abraham has since become a mentor figure to him. "When it comes to action, he gives 200 per cent. That inspires me. He recently saw some rushes of the film and loved them. It's amazing to be encouraged by an action star of his stature."

Pic/ Instagram

Stunt coordinator Keir Beck of Mad Max: Fury Road fame is among the seven action directors to have designed the stunts for the summer release. "It is an action film mounted on a big scale. We shot the climax recently, which involved 400 stuntmen. Rinzing has the perfect personality for an action hero as he has a striking presence," states Sahay.

