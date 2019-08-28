Darbar: Rajinikanth's cop look leaked; see photo

regional-cinema

Rajinikanth's upcoming cop film, Darbar, is making all the right buzz. Recently, the superstar's cop look was leaked from the sets of the film and the photo went viral.

The leaked photo from Darbar. Pic/instagram.com/colorframesofficial

South superstar Rajinikanth is all set to portray the role of a cop in his upcoming film Darbar. Also starring Nayanthara, Darbar is being directed by AR Murugadoss, and the film marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Murugadoss. Incidentally, the film also marks the 167th film in the superstar's career.

Now, a photo from the sets of Darbar has been leaked, which shows Rajinikanth in his cop avatar. Check it out below.

Previously, Rajinikanth played a police officer in the 1992 film Pandian. His portrayal of a cop in another film, Moondru Mugam in 1982, was also admired by the audience. The makers of Darbar had shared a poster of Rajinikanth from the movie back in April. Check it out!

Besides Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar will also be seen in the film as the antagonist. While Nayanthara has worked with Rajinikanth in the films Kuselan, Chandramukhi and Sivaji, Prateik will be working with Rajinikanth and Murugadoss for the first time. "It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time. This year is looking very positive for me and Sanya (Sagar) has been such a great influence on my life professionally and personally," the actor said in a statement.

"I can't wait to commence shooting with Rajinikanth sir and AR Murugadoss sir this week and create some magic," Prateik had added. Darbar was tentatively titled Thalaivar 167.

