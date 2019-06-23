Dark Season 2 Web Series Review: Everything falls into place with time

web-series

Dark season 2, a German show by Netflix, has just got more intense, more twisted and more gritty. If season one left you confused with the various timelines, this one gives a better perspective

Jonas Kahnwald/picture courtesy:YouTube

DARK Season 2

sci-fi, thriller, dystopia

Created by: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne

This eight-episode series is far from just one aspect to the story. Based on time travel, warm black hole, apocalypse and everything dystopic, DARK, has finally released its second season. Story lovers, who yearn for content that has the ability to transport them to the world of the storyteller, will find that Dark season 2 is the perfect pick.

What happened in season 1?

The first season ended on a tough note. From timeline switches to complicated blood ties, we just saw how Jonas Kahnwald (Michael Kahnwald's [Ulrich and Katharina Nielsen's son, who gets lost in 2019 and ends up in 1986] son) is trying to understand the entire hook of what happened "when," and why his father committed suicide. His journey from 2052 to 1986 was not an easy one.

In the first season, the question was not what happened to whom, the question was when, and this doesn't change a bit in season 2. In fact, family ties have become easier to connect, and the timelines have become simple enough to distinguish.

The first few episodes of Dark season 2 will surely require your undivided attention to get a hang of it.

Watch the trailer here:

Here's the travel to season 2:

The second season will make you time travel in every possible sense. If you've been following this show for a very long time, you would be already well-versed with the family tree of the characters, and their different journey through time. The first season shared how Jonas from 2052 has a greater role to play, and how he convinces 2019 Jonas to make things fall in place with time. Jonas' role, in fact, becomes a bigger one than one could ever imagine.

Season 2 kickstarts with the switch from 2052 to 1921 - and these 99 years will keep you on the edge of your seat. Ulrich and Katharina Neilsen's kids - Magnus, Martha and Mikkel (now Michael Kahnwald) have a greater role to play, along with Elisabeth and Franziska Doppler. Bartosz Tiedmann's in and out role is equally important, and his screen space does justice to every episode. Claudia Tiedemann (Bartosz' grandmother), along with father Egon has a long journey to cross from 1921 to 2052. Hannah Kahnwald's role just gets cringe-worthy as we reach towards the climax.

What left fans crazy in Dark season 1 was not who is Noah, but "when is Noah." Season two will answer all your Noah queries. As this series is all about time, everyone gets what they deserve. Everything that happened so far and everything that you will witness is not going to be an easy journey. As we all know it, time is just an illusion, and the end is inevitable. This unending dance of time has reached a level of confusing dimensions, where every character just wishes for salvation, and all they want is to go home. The entire hope to reach there makes them cling to it.

At the end of the series, you'll be left with one question - what is the end and where is the beginning? And this puzzle is worth binge watching.

Also, "time is always there wherever you go. You carry it in you. And it carries you. It sees and hears everything you do and say."

