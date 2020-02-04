Darr: When Aashiqui star Rahul Roy said no to Yash Chopra and regretted later

The upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show will be full of nostalgia and romance, with Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal gracing the show as guests. The iconic couple will be coming on the show to celebrate 30 years of the evergreen musical drama, which went down in history as the epitome of romance and inspired a sequel in the year 2013.

Another versatile actor Deepak Tijori - who played the character of Ballu in the film - will be accompanying the duo. The entire star cast will narrate lesser-known stories from the shoot of the film.

Narrating one such incident, Rahul said, "After Aashiqui, for the first six months I did not get any movie. But suddenly after that I got almost 49 movies that I did not know which one to take and which one to leave. I remember Yash Chopra ji had called me for a film's narration. I was very occupied with other films and couldn't take up the offer as many of my films were on floor and filmmakers were fighting over my dates. Well, that film was Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan and shaped his career. His character of Rahul was written thinking about me in mind. I still have the big regret of not signing that film."

He added that in those days the only things they looked for before signing the film was a good story, good music, solo hero and a renowned actor as co-actor. "But this is life. And I too went out of the industry for a good nine years, and that was my choice. So I can't really complain," he signed off.

