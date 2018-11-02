Darren Aronofsky: Tricky to line up big stars in films

hollywood

Darren Aronofsky is now looking forward to finally work with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who had dropped out of Aronofsky's 2006 film, The Fountain

Darren Aronofsky has cast several stars like Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman among others in his directorials, but the Oscar-nominated filmmaker hasn't worked with them more than once. He says, "It gets tricky to line up big movie stars in films."

Actors like Mark Margolis and Jennifer Connelly have had the chance to re-team with Aronofsky, but that's not the same with most of his lead actors. When asked why he doesn't repeat his lead actors in films directed by him, he said, "The problem with movie stars is getting their schedules and lining up when you are ready to go. It is always really hard. Also, when you do work with a big movie star, you have to have a role that they are interested in."

He is now looking forward to finally work with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who had dropped out of Aronofsky's 2006 film, The Fountain. The two now unite for The Tiger: A True Story of Vengeance and Survival.

