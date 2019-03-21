Darshan Raval debuts on MTV Beats with Dil Beats

music

Darshan Raval will be seen in a new avatar on Dil Beats starting 27th March

Darshan Raval

MTV Beats has the perfect fix with a new show with Darshan Raval. The singer will be seen in a new avatar on Dil Beats starting 27th March.

Celebrating the evergreen spirit of romance, Dil Beats with Darshan Raval is an engaging and quirky take on the issues of millennial love and how to hack it. Reflecting on 7 modern day love stories, Darshan will share his tips on matters of the heart as your very own Love Dost. Less of a preacher, more of a friend, the singer will not only be sharing relatable love lessons to the young romantics but also be an earnest listener to their issues and heartbreaks.

Darshan Raval will also present 14 original covers in Dil Beats each tapping into the facets of love and relationships. Along with this, watch out for the original composition Kaash Aisa Hota penned, composed and sung by the singer himself. The song echoes the pain of unrequited love and is also the original soundtrack of the show.

Talking about donning a new hat and becoming a Love Dost, Darshan Raval said, "Music resonates with love, so I believe turning a Love Dost is a natural extension of my personality. Having said that, I am excited for my TV debut on MTV Beats since it portrays me in a completely different avatar. We all have a love story to share and Dil Beats will let me be a part of something that’s closest to my heart. The audience will also get to hear some unheard renditions of my songs for the first time on the show."

Also Read: Darshan Raval: Handling fame was very complicated

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates