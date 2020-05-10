Date was just a joke! Robbie Farah's failed attempt to woo Eugenie Bouchard

Former Australian National Rugby League (NRL) star Robbie Farah has revealed how a failed effort to clinch a date with Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, fondly called Genie, was only a joke between drunk friends. In a recent interview to Fox League Live, Robbie, 36, said of the February incident: "I was in Miami and I was pi***d. I was with a bunch of mates and we thought it'd be funny if I sent her a message.

"The next day it blew up in the media. I had all these people having a go at me, some people thought it was rude or whatever. I was like it's a joke. If you can't take a joke, seriously…what world do we live in?"

Robbie had tagged Eugenie in two tweets, asking her for a date. His first tweet read: "@geniebouchard, surely you're having a drink with me in Miami!" Within a few minutes, he wrote: "@geniebouchard if I rub you do I get three wishes?" Genie did not reply to his tweets, but that didn't stop the media from reporting his verbal attempts. The tweets are since deleted.

