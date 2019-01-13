Dave Mustaine: There are no rockstars left

hollywood

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says true rockstars don't exist in the 21st century

Dave Mustaine

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says true rockstars don't exist in the 21st century. "There are no more rockstars. You know what you got? You got a lot of snot-nosed kids that work at music magazines - no offence," Mustaine told Metal Hammer.

The 57-year-old rocker blames it on the "internet" and music press for making it more about gossip than the music, reports femalefirst.co.uk. He said: "But there used to be an honour code between the bands and the music magazines. Then the internet came out and started tearing bands apart, and it became normal happenstance where people would make a story just to destroy the bands.

"It became more important about who the writer was rather than the bands they were covering. I yearn for the days when it was about the music and not about the reviewer."

Asked if he thinks it has gotten harder or easier for budding metallers to do well, he said: "It's a double-edged sword. It's so much easier for new bands to get their music out, but it'd be safe to bet one of my b**ls on the fact that Scott (Ian, Anthrax frontman) used to go into the same record store I did in San Francisco called The Record Well.

He added: "And the fact that back then you could find a record store that's strictly metal, and you walk in there and the person behind the counter will know you, and you can walk in and they can tell you what's new.

"'The new Tank record's out!' or 'The new Raven album's out!' or, 'Dude, what do you think of the new 'Witchfinder General'?' And we were in there, like, 'God damn, these are my people!' It just feels great when you used to go into one of those stores, and you see people there that are like you. There's not a lot of stores out there like that any more."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever