David Beckham's 'pretty lady' Harper turns nine

Former England football star David Beckham's daughter, Harper Seven turned nine on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) onJul 10, 2020 at 2:22am PDT

And the former Manchester United great had a sweet message for his youngest child as he posted a video for his 63.6 million Instagram followers and wrote: "To my pretty lady. Happy Birthday to the most special little girl daddy loves you so much. Our song that we always dance to from day one #HarperSeven." Meanwhile, David's wife Victoria simply wrote: " Happy Birthday Harper Seven! Kisses."

Harper's birthday was made special by her brothers, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15, all wearing T-shirts with her face and Happy birthday Harper printed on the back of them. The family celebration at their Cotswolds, UK, home included some pink balloons with Harper's picture on them.

