David Dhawan: Rishi Kapoor was a pure soul

For me, Rishi is more than a colleague. He has been a friend, for many years. His loss is a blow to all of us on both personal and professional levels. Rishi was a pure soul who was known not to mince his words. I am going to deeply miss him.

We have done five films together and I have some wonderful memories of us working. Bol Radha Bol was an experience I will always remember. The last few years was hard on Rishi but he never let people know what he was going through. It's hard to believe he isn't amongst us any more and it's a loss that I don't know how we'll recover from.

