David Dhawan: Wajid Khan played the guitar from the heart

On Monday, at about 2 am, my son Varun [Dhawan] knocked on our bedroom door to inform my wife about Wajid. I couldn't sleep the whole night after that. I was close to Wajid and I cannot describe how I am feeling today. We have done five films together — Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Chashme Baddoor, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. All were box-office hits and the songs, chartbusters. You wanna partner, the title song in Partner and Besharmi ki height, Palat tera dhyan kidar hai in Main Tera Hero are my favourites. I would narrate my concept, explain it to him and he would compose songs [that met my expectations]. My last five films have been composed by the brothers.

Wajid was like a child for me. My relationship with him was indescribable. He would come home, jam with us, and have dinner with the family. Salman [Khan], who was instrumental in giving them a break in Bollywood, Sajid-Wajid and I did lot of work together. All the best songs of Salman and Varun are [composed] by him. He loved Varun and gave him such great songs in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, which was difficult to compose.

Wajid was like family to us. He was a musician who played the guitar from the heart. I was discussing Wajid's music with Salman, who was shattered [on hearing the news], yesterday. Sadly, none of us could go to the funeral. We can mourn only from home.

We were in touch when he was unwell because of his kidney transplant and I didn't want to disturb him. He told me that he would step out as soon as he could and see me in my office, but he was hospitalised due to the recent virus. He didn't smoke, drink, nor did he have any vices. He passed away too young.

