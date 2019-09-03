David Lee Orr is soon to be the next biggie in Indian cinema

Meanwhile, David Lee Orr's Indian project will go on floors very soon and is tentative for Dec 2019 release

The entertainment industry is all about good content today where biopics and realistic cinema are topping the charts. To give more power to the Indian film industry, one director is making his way into the direction and will soon become a home name. He is none other than but one of the aces Youtubers in the world, David Lee Orr Lee Orr, who has a passion for filmmaking, finds the Indian cinema audience the real charmer of good content. He has recently announced two short films that will portray modern India.

His films not only will promote the rich diverse culture of India but will also give fresh faces in acting to the Indian cinema. Lee Orr's larger then life passion for filmmaking can be judged with the fact that despite directing a short film, it will be shot at different locations in Indian including Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

After working with big names from across the world, he is in talks with several biggies from Bollywood for his upcoming ventures in India.

Lee Orr, while talking to media, said, "People in India love cinema and as a director, I would love to serve them the best. I do believe in celebrity starcast but I also believe in the quality script. A good script scribes the success of any film even before its release."

Apart from direction, he also has a passion for fashion and lifestyle photography. He, in the past, has associated with some of the top photographers of the world.

David Lee Orr also is one among the finest YouTube content providers in the world. He is a brand in the list of YouTubers and other digital video platforms. His videos lure millions and millions of internet-savvy people across the globe.

Speaking on the growing digital content, Lee Orr said, "Internet is the new cinema halls for audiences and that is the reason behind the boom in web series and digital channels across the world. In India too, we have seen a remarkable rise in web series and top Bollywood directors and producers are spending their time and money on it. Digital content also gives liberty to filmmakers as they can portray what they want to. This frees them from various cinema policies and eventually, moviegoers get some fresh, unique and impeccable content."

Meanwhile, David Lee Orr's Indian project will go on floors very soon and is tentative for Dec 2019 release.

