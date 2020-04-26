David Moyes enjoys delivering fruits and vegetables

The Coronavirus-caused lockdown has brought sporting activities to a standstill across the globe with major events being cancelled or postponed. And EPL football manager David Moyes is making the most of the forced break by helping people near his family home on the Lancashire, UK, seaside.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, West Ham's manager David has turned a fruits and vegetables delivery man. "When the virus first broke out, the fruits and vegetables shop in my village were asking for drivers to deliver fruits and vegetables. So I became a driver for the shop. I delivered it to all the people in the neighbourhood. I did it for about four days.

There was a sign in the window saying 'volunteers needed'. My wife was away at the time, I was on my own. I would knock, leave it and just check if they came to get it. I was thinking 'this is great'. I was actually enjoying it," said David.

