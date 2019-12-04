David Warner catches up with Brian Lara, hopes to 'knock 400 off'. See Photo

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Australian opening batsman David Warner, who is fresh off a historic triple century in Tests, recently met up with West Indies legend Brian Lara. Warner shared a candid photo on social media website Instagram and had an interesting caption to go with it.

Warner said that he hopes to get another opportunity to break Lara's epic record of 440 runs in a single test match.

Warner shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off. @brianlaraofficial".

David Warner scored an unbeaten 335 runs in the Test between Australia and Pakistan in their recently-concluded Day-Night Test match at Adelaide. Just when Warner, was on course to challenge Brian Lara's record, Aussie skipper Tim Paine declared the innings.

David Warner had scored 154 runs in the first Test against Pakistan which was followed by his recor 335.

Warner went on to break quite a few records en route his 335 runs at Adelaide. He surpassed former cricketers, Mark Taylor and Don Bradman to score the second-highest individual score by an Australian in a Test. Michael Hayden holds that record with his 380.

Warner also went ahead of Bradman to post the highest individual score at the Adelaide Oval.

Brian Lara holds the record for the highest ever individual score in a Test match with his unbeaten 400 followed by Hayden.

