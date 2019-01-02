David Warner ends 2018 horrors with baby news

cricket

David Warner with his daughter

Candice Warner, the wife of banned Australian cricketer David Warner, has revealed that she is pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage last year in the aftermath of the massive ball-tampering scandal that sent shock waves across the cricket world.

The news, which came as a big relief to the Warner family after the ball-tampering incident, was shared by Candice on her Twitter handle.

¿Being together has made us into the family we are today. We are so grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown us this year. It is with a full heart that we would like to share with you that in 2019 our family of 4 will become a family of 5. Happy new year. X,¿ she wrote.

The couple already have two daughters, three-year-old Ivy Mae and two-year-old Indi Rae.

Warner, along with former skipper Steve Smith, was handed a one-year ban from both domestic and international cricket while bowler Cameron Bancroft was given a suspension of nine months for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal that took place during the third Test of the four-match series against South Africa in March last year.

