IPL 2019: David Warner teases Ravichandran Ashwin with anti-Mankad manouvre

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 16:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

During David Warner's uncharacteristic innings of 71 runs from 53 balls, the left-hander was seen backing up cautiously at the non-striker's end while Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling.

David Warner at the non-striker's end during Ashwin's over

The Mankading incident is still haunting Ravichandran Ashwin, after getting criticised for the Mankading act by the cricketing fraternity, including England cricketer James Anderson ripping apart Ashwin's photo in response to Ashwin Mankading Jos Buttler, Ashwin is still being affected because of his infamous deed.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner who during the match against Kings XI Punjab, teased Ravichandran Ashwin while the KXIP skipper was bowling.

Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets in the final over, in a match that saw KL Rahul playing a match-winning knock for his team.

With the win, Kings XI Punjab climbed to third place in the IPL table after 6 matches.

