David Warner's wife Candice on her miscarriage: I called him to the bathroom and said I was bleeding

Candice Warner and David Warner with their daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae

Candice Warner, the wife of disgraced cricketer David revealed yesterday she suffered a miscarriage in the aftermath of her husband’s part in a ball-tampering scandal that rocked the game. Candice said the couple lost the baby a week after his tearful press conference in Sydney in late March after he was sent home from Australia’s tour of South Africa and banned for a year. She attributed the loss to stress and an arduous flight home, describing the couple’s devastation at realising she was miscarrying.

“I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding. We knew I was miscarrying. We held one another and cried,” she told the Australian Women’s Weekly magazine. “The miscarriage was a heartbreaking end to a horror tour. The ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball-tampering had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided nothing will impact our lives like that again.” The couple have daughters Ivy Mae, 3, and Indi Rae, 2.

